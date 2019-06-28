Change in number of shares and votes in AB Fagerhult

HABO, Sweden, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Fagerhult (the "Company") has, as previously announced, carried out a rights issue of shares in the total amount of 50,298,038 new shares. In June 2019, the new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, and the number of shares and votes in the Company thereby increased by 50,298,038.

Prior to the registration of the new shares, there were in total 126,894,805 shares and votes in the Company. As of 28 June 2019, there are in total 177,192,843 shares and votes in the Company.

The information is such that Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to Chapter 4, Section 9 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Fagerhult contact person set out above, at 11.00 CET on 28 June 2019

