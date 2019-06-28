Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Boliden

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting in Boliden on 3 May 2019 resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure including a split of Boliden's shares, a so-called share split 2:1, whereby one existing share was divided into two shares. As previously communicated the number of shares and votes in Boliden therefore increased during May 2019 by 273,511,169 to 547,022,338.

The 273,511,169 redemption shares issued through the share split were redeemed during June 2019 as part of the redemption procedure. As of 28 June 2019, the number of shares and votes in Boliden therefore again totals 273,511,169.



For more information about the redemption procedure, please see Boliden's website, www.boliden.com



This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.45 CET on 28 June 2019.



Boliden is a metals company with a commitment to sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,800 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. Its shares is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap.

