Change in number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") have changed as a result of new shares being issued in the rights issue resolved by the board of directors on 20 February 2023, subject to approval from the extraordinary general meeting on 16 March 2023.

Through the rights issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes have increased by 22,655,917, from 22,631,581 to 45,287,498. The share capital has increased by SEK 1,132,795.85, from SEK 1,131,579.05 to SEK 2,264,374.90.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

CFO

[email protected]

+46 70 911 56 08

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:45 CET on 31 May 2023.

