Change in number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During September 2024, the registered number of shares and votes in Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") has increased due to the rights issue of units resolved by the board of directors on 20 May 2024 and approved by the annual general meeting on 19 June 2024, as well as the directed issue of units to underwriters in the rights issue resolved by the board of directors on 12 September 2024, based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 19 June 2024. As of 30 September 2024, the registered number of shares and votes in Immunovia amounts to 169,711,476.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

