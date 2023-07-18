Change in the members of Citycon's Audit and Governance Committee

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 July 2023 at 20:25 hrs

HELSINKI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Extraordinary General Meeting (held on 1 June 2023) and the election of Mr Adi Jemini as a new Board member, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided to elect Mr Jemini as a member of the Board of Directors' Audit and Governance Committee, replacing Mr Yehuda (Judah) Angster.

After the change, the composition of the Audit and Governance Committee is as follows: 

  • Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman (Chairman)
  • Per-Anders Ovin
  • Ljudmila Popova
  • Adi Jemini

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Telephone +358 50 387 8180
[email protected]

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

 www.citycon.com

