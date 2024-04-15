Change in the number of shares and votes in Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ)

News provided by

Beyond Frames

Apr 15, 2024, 14:11 ET

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered an increase in the number of shares and share capital in Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ), attributable to the employee option program ("kvalificerade personaloptioner"), which was communicated on 14 December 2020.

A total of 143 200 shares were issued, which means that the number of shares in the company after registration amounts to 17 302 909. The share capital in the Company has increased by SEK 7 160 and amounts to a total of SEK 865 145.45.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

[email protected] 
+46 (0)72 842 49 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/beyond-frames/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-beyond-frames-entertainment-ab--publ-,c3961887

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Beyond Frames

Also from this source

Change in the number of shares and votes in Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ)

The Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered an increase in the number of shares and share capital in Beyond Frames Entertainment AB...

Toy Monsters Brings Tactical Tabletop Defense to Mixed Reality with Today's Launch on Meta Quest

Family-friendly fun defending against a march of monsters arrives in the real world today courtesy of Beyond Frames Entertainment's Toy Monsters...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics