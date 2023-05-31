Change in the number of shares and votes in Medivir AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (publ) ("Medivir") (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Medivir has changed during May 2023 as a result of the previously announced share issue of 970,500 shares of series C and the reclassification of 105,750 shares of series C into ordinary shares, which was carried out as part of the long-term incentive program for key employees within the Medivir group adopted by the annual general meeting held on 4 May 2023.

As of 31 May 2023, the total number of shares in Medivir amounts to 56,706,151 of which 55,841,401 are ordinary shares with one (1) vote each and 864,750 are shares of series C with one tenth (1/10) vote each. The total number of votes in Medivir amounts to 55,927,876. The total number of votes in Medivir, excluding 11,413 ordinary shares and 864,750 shares of series C held in treasury, amounts to 55,829,988.

This information is such information that Medivir AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 31 May 2023 at 10.00 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above.

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

