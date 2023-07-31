Change in the number of shares and votes in Starbreeze AB

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Starbreeze' articles of association, holders of series A-shares have the right to request that the shares be converted into series B-shares. During the current month, conversions of series A shares to series B shares have resulted in a changed number of shares and votes in Starbreeze. Furthermore, during the current month, Digital Bros S.p.A. ("Digital Bros") converted the total outstanding loan amount of approximately SEK 215 million of convertible 2016/2021:1 (the "Convertible Loan") into series B shares in Starbreeze, which has also resulted in a changed number of shares and votes in Starbreeze.

During the current month, at the request of shareholder's, 49,601,248 shares of series A-shares have been converted into the same number of series B-shares.

Furthermore, during the current month, Digital Bros, in accordance with what was announced on July 19, 2023, converted the Convertible Loan into Series B shares. As a result of the conversion of the Convertible Loan, the number of Series B shares increased by 148,311,724.

The total number of registered shares in the company as of July 31, 2023, amounts to 1,476,762,040 shares, of which 251,608,794 shares of series A and 1,225,153,246 shares of series B. The total number of votes in Starbreeze as of July 31, 2023, amounts to 3,741,241,186.

This information is information that Starbreeze AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:30 CEST on 31 July 2023.

About Starbreeze

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher, and distributor of PC and consoles targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY™, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B with the ISIN-codes SE0007158928 (A share) and SE0005992831 (B share). For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com

