Change in the number of shares and votes in Starbreeze AB

News provided by

Starbreeze AB

31 Jul, 2023, 08:53 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Starbreeze' articles of association, holders of series A-shares have the right to request that the shares be converted into series B-shares. During the current month, conversions of series A shares to series B shares have resulted in a changed number of shares and votes in Starbreeze. Furthermore, during the current month, Digital Bros S.p.A. ("Digital Bros") converted the total outstanding loan amount of approximately SEK 215 million of convertible 2016/2021:1 (the "Convertible Loan") into series B shares in Starbreeze, which has also resulted in a changed number of shares and votes in Starbreeze.

During the current month, at the request of shareholder's, 49,601,248 shares of series A-shares have been converted into the same number of series B-shares.

Furthermore, during the current month, Digital Bros, in accordance with what was announced on July 19, 2023, converted the Convertible Loan into Series B shares. As a result of the conversion of the Convertible Loan, the number of Series B shares increased by 148,311,724.

The total number of registered shares in the company as of July 31, 2023, amounts to 1,476,762,040 shares, of which 251,608,794 shares of series A and 1,225,153,246 shares of series B. The total number of votes in Starbreeze as of July 31, 2023, amounts to 3,741,241,186.

For more information, please contact:

Mats Juhl, CFO
Tel: +46(0)8-209 229, email: [email protected]

This information is information that Starbreeze AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:30 CEST on 31 July 2023.

About Starbreeze

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher, and distributor of PC and consoles targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY™, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B with the ISIN-codes SE0007158928 (A share) and SE0005992831 (B share). For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14632/3811534/2209898.pdf

2023-07-31 Förändring antal aktier och röster i Starbreeze ENG

SOURCE Starbreeze AB

Also from this source

PAYDAY™ 3 to be released on September 21st 2023

Starbreeze Interim Report January-March 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.