Change in The Total Number of Shares and Votes in Sivers Semiconductors AB

KISTA, Sweden, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares in Sivers Semiconductors AB (the "Company") as of 29 May 2026 amounts to a total of 319,953,572 shares, comprising 305,154,751 ordinary shares and 14,798,821 shares of series C. The total number of votes in the Company as of 29 May 2026 amounts to 306,634,633.1.

The change in the number of shares and votes in the Company is due to the directed new issue of 8,620,000 ordinary shares that was resolved by the Board of Directors on 15 April 2026, approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 11 May 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO, Sivers Semiconductors

Email: [email protected]

This information is published in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 9 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (SFS 1991:980). This information was submitted for publication on 29 May 2026, at [08.30] CEST.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efficient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint.

For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com (SIVE.ST).

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SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors