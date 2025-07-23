Change in Valmet's Executive Leadership Team

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 23, 2025, at 9:05 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Jested-Rask (M.Sc. in Economics and Business Administration) has been appointed Executive Vice President, Tissue Business Area at Valmet, effective August 1, 2025. In this position he will report to the President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and is a member of Valmet's Executive Leadership Team.

Jon Jested-Rask brings over 20 years of international experience and has held several senior management positions. He joins Valmet from FLSmidth, where he served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations & Business Development. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at Neles, Metso and Kemotron A/S.

Jon Jested-Rask will be based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"I am confident that Jon's expertise and collaborative approach will contribute significantly to our strategic goals and to the continued success of Tissue Business Area, especially as we Lead the way in transforming industries towards a regenerative tomorrow. His leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term value for our customers and stakeholders," says Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO, Valmet.

VALMET 

Corporate Communications 

Further information:
Anu Pires, EVP, People, Communications and Culture, Valmet, tel. +358 (0)10 672 0000

Jon Jested-Rask's CV:

Executive Vice President, Tissue BA, Valmet, as of August 1, 2025
Born 1975
M.Sc. in Economics and Business Administration
Danish citizen

Relevant previous experience:
Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations & Business Development, FLSmidth, 2024–2025
President – Europe, Central Asia & North Africa, FLSmidth, 2022–2024
EVP, Products & Solutions, Neles, 2005–2022

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

