Change in Valmet's Executive Team

Valmet Oyj's press release April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Tero Kokko, Ph.D. (Eng.), M.Sc. (Econ), has been appointed President, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) at Valmet as of June 1, 2023. In his new position, Tero Kokko is a member of Valmet's Executive Team and reports to President and CEO Pasi Laine.



Tero Kokko currently works in Valmet's Services business line as Vice President, Fabrics business unit, where he started in 2020. Prior to this, he worked in various management positions at Cargotec and its subsidiary Kalmar since 2011 and in Metso's Automation business between 2004-2011. Between 1998-2004, Tero Kokko worked as a senior researcher and research engineer at Tampere University of Technology.



"After a thorough recruitment process consisting of many excellent internal and external candidates, we have chosen Tero Kokko to lead our EMEA area. Tero has long-term, international management experience, and he has successfully implemented several important change projects in our Fabrics unit. Tero has shown a strong execution capability and he utilizes well his in-depth knowledge of technology and this industry in the continuous improvement and renewal of business. I warmly welcome Tero Kokko to our Executive Team," says Valmet's CEO Pasi Laine.



Tero Kokko succeeds Vesa Simola, whose decision to continue his career outside Valmet was announced in February.



Tero Kokko's CV:



Tero Kokko

President, EMEA, Valmet as of June 1, 2023

Born in 1973

Ph.D. (Eng.), M.Sc. (Econ.)

Finnish citizen

Relevant previous work history:

Vice President, Fabrics business unit, Services business line, Valmet, 2020 – present

Senior Vice President, Kalmar Automation Solution, Cargotec, 2019-2020

Senior Vice President, Automation and Projects division, Kalmar, Cargotec, 2016-2019

Managing Director, Cargotec Finland, 2016-2020

Vice President, Horizontal transportation, Kalmar, Cargotec, 2012-2016

Vice President, Yard Cranes, Cargotec, 2011-2012

Director, Control Measurement solution, Metso Automation, 2009-2011

Director, Business Development, Metso Automation, 2008-2009

Product manager, Metso Automation, 2004-2008

Senior researcher, Tampere University of Technology, 2003-2004

Research engineer, Tampere University of Technology, 1998-2002

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0001

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262



Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/tero-kokko,c3172533 Tero Kokko

SOURCE Valmet Oyj