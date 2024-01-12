Change in Valmet's Executive Team

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Janne Pynnönen (M.Sc. Eng.) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Operational Development at Valmet as of February 1, 2024. He will be the member of Valmet's Executive Team and report to President and CEO Pasi Laine.

Janne Pynnönen began his career at Valmet in 2020, and he is currently holding the position of Vice President, R&D. Before joining Valmet, he worked in versatile business management and development roles and in R&D in Stora Enso since 2003.

"After a thorough recruitment process with many excellent candidates, we have chosen Janne Pynnönen to lead our Operational Development function further. Janne is known for his deep technological know-how and good customer knowledge, which he has gained after working for a long time in one of Valmet's key customer industries. Since 2020, Janne has been successfully leading our R&D function introducing and implementing a new R&D strategy and vision for Valmet, developing the way to operate, and creating a large R&D ecosystem program called Beyond Circularity supporting the green transition. With this background, Janne will further strengthen the technological and customer understanding of the Executive Team, and his collaborative approach will be an asset in taking the different Operational Development related functions forward," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet. 

Janne Pynnönen succeeds Julia Macharey, who is leaving Valmet at the end of January, as announced in August 2023. 

For further information, please contact:

Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0001

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Communications, marketing, sustainability and corporate relations, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Janne Pynnönen's CV

Senior Vice President, Operational Development as of February 1, 2024

Born 1977

M.Sc (Eng.)

Finnish citizen

Relevant previous work experience:

Vice President, R&D, Valmet Oyj, 2020 – current

Head of LVL business line, Stora Enso Wood Products, 2018-2020

Head of Innovation and Head of Building Systems, Stora Enso Wood Products, 2015-2018

Director, R&D and Innovation, Stora Enso Building and Living, 2014-2015

Platform Director, Stora Enso Building and Living, 2012-2014

Manager, Business Development, Stora Enso Building and Living, 2010-2012

Research Scientist/ Project Manager, Consumer Boards, Stora Enso, 2004-2010

Positions of trust:

Member of the Board of Directors, Clic Innovation Oy, 2020 -

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.   

