CHANGE IS A GIFT: REMOVERY UNWRAPS ITS BIGGEST OFFER OF THE YEAR WITH 25% OFF COMPLETE REMOVAL PACKAGES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The world's leader in tattoo removal invites people to opt for lasting change and confidence instead of more "stuff" this holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Removery, the world's leader in tattoo removal, announced its largest promotion of the year just in time for Black Friday: 25% off any complete tattoo removal package purchased November 17-December 6. The offer is valid at all 160+ Removery studios worldwide in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

This year's Black Friday event invites people to invest in themselves instead of more "stuff." With tattoo removal, confidence compounds. By locking in the full package at a lower rate, clients can start their removal journey with long-term savings and life-changing results.

"Change is a gift. The holiday season is the perfect time to invest in yourself, or help friends and family make a change. We want to help our clients start the New Year feeling their best," said Removery CEO, Tom Weber. "Our Black Friday offer on 'treat until complete' packages provides a way for people to achieve the confidence they deserve in a cost effective way — especially during the holidays. Tattoo removal is all we do!"

Removery's Black Friday promotion begins Monday, November 17 and ends Saturday, December 6. Visit https://removery.com/black-friday-2025/ for full details and to book a free consultation.

ABOUT REMOVERY

Removery is the world's leading tattoo removal brand, with 160+ studios across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and more than 1.7 million treatments performed. The company's team of board-certified physicians and certified laser specialists use FDA-approved PicoWay® laser technology to safely and effectively remove tattoos on all skin types. With over 55,000 five-star Google reviews and a commitment to personalized, compassionate care, Removery is trusted globally as the most advanced and client-focused tattoo removal provider. To learn more, visit Removery.com or follow @Removery on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

