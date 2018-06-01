Change is Inevitable, But Can Be Good for Business, Says CEO and Entrepreneur Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- They say the only constant in life is change, but that can make running a business difficult. Establishing processes and getting a foothold in an industry can take time. Business owners may fear change, preferring to stick with what they know. But in today's world where new tech is introduced constantly, it pays to keep up with changes. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, encourages small business owners to keep their minds open to change.

"Innovation is any business owner's friend and that comes with a certain measure of change," said Frere. "Customer needs change as our society and their personal situations change, so businesses should be open to changing with them."

Companies may face changes of varying size, and they may be brought about for different reasons. Legacy processes and workflows may be innovated and improved for smoother operations, especially if those workflows were patched together as the company grew. Such changes may enhance a company's offered services and better serve customer and employee needs for an improved relationship.

Outside forces can also inspire change in a company. However, these changes should be considered thoroughly before they are set in motion. Not all change can be good for a company. Brand new technology may not be optimized or work as advertised. Companies may benefit from patience to see what future versions offer and how they perform. Also, companies whose competitors announce a new product may want to wait before countering it until they see how it does in the market.

"My goal is to always meet and exceed my clients' needs, which can require creative problem solving and trying to stay a step ahead of their needs," said Brandon Frere. "As a business leader, you have to balance the needs of your company with the needs of your customers, but innovating and implementing certain changes can help toward finding that balance."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

