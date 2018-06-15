Change Lab™ Launches Revolutionary Gamified Online Training for Fundraising Kickstarter

Change Lab is aimed at a new generation who know that the training already out there – from lectures, conferences, books and videos — isn't cutting it. Change Lab is committed to breaking the cycle of 18-month turnover rates particularly in the rarified world of major gifts staff, and difficulty finding volunteers and board members who are effective at bringing larger gifts in the door. The first module is aimed at supporting major gifts fundraising, where deeper immersion through thoughtful and engaging lessons, can give the confidence required for success.

In announcing the Change Lab Kickstarter - the team stated:

"The non-profit sector has grown rapidly. Globally there are over 10 million organizations trying to create change throughout the world. The challenge is finding the funds to make it all happen.

"We want to revolutionize fundraising training with fun, interactive, online courses that will make a meaningful difference for those responsible for bringing in funds for their organizations. These lessons are not only designed by senior fundraisers who are devoted to creating engaging and innovative training that sticks with you, but was created through the eyes of the next generation. The majority of what's out there is lectures and videos of lectures. It just isn't effective. Change Lab's gamified training provides trial and error learning without consequences. This allows you to hone your skills through real life scenarios."

With a goal of $25,000 by July 4th, the team is pushing to get the funding needed to finish the work behind creating their full prototype. Then, it is off to seek investors and change the world of fundraising. It's about time!

For more information contact us, visit the Kickstarter page at www.kickstarter.com/projects/1870765049/change-lab and www.changelab-fundraising.com

CHANGE LAB is a launch from Brimhall & Associates (www.brimhallassociates.com), a LA and Boston-based philanthropy firm, established in 2004.

Contact: Jet Doye 805 798 7093

