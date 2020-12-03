Change Labs Named Winner of the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards in the Championing Equity, Equality, and Inclusion Category

RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR), the People behind .ORG, today named Change Labs as one of the 10 winners of the 2nd annual .ORG Impact Awards.

The mission-driven organization was honored in the Championing Equity, Equality and Inclusion category for its work to support entrepreneurs within the Navajo and Hopi Nations. For more information, please visit nativestartup.org .

Change Labs was designed to create a safe place for entrepreneurs and community members to explore and develop their ideas. This organization provides the infrastructure, expertise and support structures for the first three years of the entrepreneurial journey.

Change Labs is taking measurable steps towards increasing the number of Native-owned small businesses operating in Native communities. The organization provides a physical address, internet access, desk space, software access, financial planning, leadership development and other tools to allow Native-owned small businesses to develop and grow.

Change Labs will receive a $5,000 USD donation to the charity of their choice and will be honored later today as part of the "10 Days of .ORG" online experience that celebrates the range of achievements that have healed, inspired, transformed and connected communities over the past year. Each day of the 10-day celebration will place a spotlight on award-winning organizations and individuals making our communities a better place.

"Supporting our native communities through entrepreneurship is just one way that we can ensure the continued economic sovereignty of the Navajo and Hopi Nations," said Heather Fleming (Diné), Executive Director of Change Labs. "Change Labs is committed to offering as many resources as possible to Native Americans who want to make social change by owning their own small business."

"Congratulations to Change Labs for being named the 2020 .ORG Impact Award winner in the Championing Equity, Equality and Inclusion category," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of the Public Interest Registry. "Their work is a critical part of providing equity and opportunity to Native Americans seeking to achieve their dreams by becoming small business owners."

This year, PIR saw an extremely impressive group of submissions showcasing the diverse and inspiring work taking place in the .ORG Community. Thank you to everyone who participated in the .ORG Impact Awards.

More than 500 organizations and individuals submitted entries to the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards. Submissions were reviewed and scored by a panel of judges who are leaders in the Internet, non-profit and marketing sectors. All nominations were required to be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain.

Award winners will receive a donation of up to $30,000 USD to an eligible charitable entity of their choice. Please visit www.orgimpactawards.org for complete rules and information.

10 Days of .ORG Schedule

Day One: Combating Coronavirus Monday, November 30th Day Two: Promoting Education Tuesday, December 1st Day Three: Outstanding Volunteer Wednesday, December 2nd Day Four: Championing Equality, Equityand Inclusion Thursday, December 3rd Day Five: Innovation Friday, December 4th Day Six: Advancing Environmental Sustainability Monday, December 7th Day Seven: .ORG Newcomer of the Year Tuesday, December 8th Day Eight: Fighting Hunger and Poverty Wednesday, December 9th Day Nine: Promoting a Safer Internet Thursday, December 10th Day Ten: .ORG of the Year Friday, December 11th

About Change Labs

Change Labs is a Native-led and Native-controlled 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based on the Navajo and Hopi Nation. They foster the creation of successful Native American small businesses that provide a social benefit to tribal communities.

About .ORG

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society ( internetsociety.org ) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

