Change Logic Adds Noel Sobelman to Lead Global Innovation Practice

Noel has over 25 years of experience, most recently as a Partner and Managing Director at Kalypso L.P., where he helped build their Innovation Strategy & Operations Practice. He has worked extensively in the areas of growth strategy, innovation capability building, portfolio management, organization design, and change enablement. Noel's expertise will build on Change Logic's track record helping clients lead disruption in their markets.

"In this economy, firms need to learn to innovate for growth without losing focus on the core business," says Sobelman. "Change Logic's method is unique in helping firms to simultaneously reinvigorate core businesses and create new-growth sources. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with my colleagues to help our clients build the capabilities they need to thrive."

Founded by Harvard Business School professor Mike Tushman and his long-time collaborator, Professor Charles O'Reilly from Stanford, Change Logic works with global firms to develop and execute strategies for growth.

"Noel is a fantastic addition to our team. His skills and experience will add a new dimension to the firm," said Change Logic's Chairman, Professor Mike Tushman.

Noel has led several high profile new venture programs that have received national recognition— including the USA Today/Rochester Institute of Technology's Quality Cup, PC Magazine's Editors' Choice, PR Week's 'Best High Tech Consumer Launch', and CNET's 'Best of CES' awards. He has served clients across a range of industries, including life sciences, consumer electronics, telecommunications, semi-conductor, automotive, financial services, and renewable energy. Noel holds an M.B.A. from the Darden School at the University of Virginia and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

About Change Logic

Formed in 2007, Change Logic helps CEOs and senior teams lead disruption in their markets by ideating, incubating, and scaling new businesses inside existing organizations.

