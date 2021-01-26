Change Management and Organizational Expert Andrew Freedman Offers Clear Blueprint for Helping Teams Grow and Thrive in 2021

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune 500 business leaders hire Andrew Freedman to identify weak links in their organizational systems and develop step-by-step plans to help their teams reach optimal performance. Today, Freedman, along with Paul Elliott, share the insights they've drawn from extensive experience with change management, organizational development and performance consulting in their new book, Thrive: The Leader's Guide to Building a High-Performance Culture. Thrive hits booksellers today.

Thrive provides leaders with a clear blueprint for building a high-performance culture. Freedman and Elliott share their systematic approach, known as the Exemplary Performance System (EPS), which enables leaders to take immediate action to shift workforce engagement and performance. These methods can be applied across industries, says Freedman, within companies of any size.

"As we put this tumultuous past year behind us, business leaders have the chance to really ask themselves: 'Did my team thrive or merely survive the rapidly changing economic marketplace?'" Freedman says. "Disruption presents an opportunity to re-examine your team's performance with renewed insight."

Freedman and Elliott drew on their longer-term and recent experience working with companies across a broad range of industries.

Whether these companies were merely grazed by the pandemic or experienced an unplanned boom or bust due to sudden changes in consumer behavior, says Freedman, "we weren't surprised to learn managers who took an outcomes-based approach to productivity before the pandemic continued to foster higher-performing teams during the shutdown. Conversely, leaders who focused only or primarily on lagging indicators and processes have struggled to wrench old processes into a new reality. The latter approach doesn't work well in the best of times, and it's even less effective now. Employees at these companies told us they were mentally exhausted and burning out at increasingly rapid rates."

Thrive teaches leaders how to create clarity and alignment around what high performance looks like and how to replicate it at scale, identify and eliminate barriers to performance excellence, effectively align individual and team priorities with those of the company, and build organizational systems and processes that accelerate business and financial results.

"I hear from clients about 'going back to normal' in 2021. The truth is: the old normal is over," says Elliott. "If 2020 threw new light on your organization's strengths and weaknesses, Thrive can show you how to leverage these insights into cultural changes that will drive growth in 2021 and beyond."

Author Biographies

Andrew Freedman is a lifelong advocate for maximizing human potential and creating positive change, personally and professionally. As Managing Partner of SHIFT Consulting, and an affiliate faculty member at the University of Baltimore, he's been a driving force in designing systems and strategies that provide leaders a foundation to translate individual, team, and organizational talent and potential into tangible business results. Andrew's continued goal is to use his insatiable passion for human performance to inspire new generations of business leaders with the art and science of creating and executing successful, people-focused business strategies.

Paul Elliott is President, Founder, and Chief Performance Architect at Exemplary Performance LLC. Designing high-performance work systems is Paul's passion. Working across sectors (financial services, high technology, telecommunications and more) and functions (sales, product development, customer service, operations and management), Paul leverages his experience with Fortune 500 organizations to help clients achieve exceptional results by optimizing the performance of teams and individuals.

SOURCE SHIFT