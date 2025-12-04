Change negotiations completed at Bioretec

Bioretec Ltd Press release 4 December 2025 at 12.00 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, 2025, Bioretec announced the start of statutory change negotiations under the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings, concerning the company's production and marketing operations in Finland. The aim of the negotiations was to streamline and reorganize operations in order to improve the company's competitiveness and profitability.

The negotiations began on November 19, 2025, and were concluded today.

At the start of the negotiations, the company estimated that the plans may impact the terms of employment of up to eight employees in Finland. As a result of the negotiations, the employment of two employees will be terminated, and five production employees will be temporarily laid off. In addition, the job description of one employee will undergo significant changes due to the reorganization.

The change negotiations are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately EUR 0.4 million. In total, 15 employees from Bioretec's staff in Finland were included in the scope of the negotiations.

As previously announced, Bioretec is currently reviewing its overall commercialization strategy and product development pipeline and will publish an update by the end of 2025.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA polymer. These implants deliver secure fixation through patented innovations and naturally degrade in approximately two years, eliminating the need for costly and invasive removal surgeries while supporting optimal bone regeneration. Activa products are both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. With the development of next-generation implants like RemeOs, Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit https://bioretec.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/change-negotiations-completed-at-bioretec,c4277164

SOURCE Bioretec