Clavister is a leading supplier of IT-Security Solutions for fixed, mobile and virtual networks.Clavister is offering small and midsized companies, telecom-operators, cloud and service-providers market-leading security-solutions for today's security threats.

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson,

CFO for Clavister Group

+46(0)660-29-92-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/change-of-certified-adviser-for-clavister-holding-ab--publ-,c2484475

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-of-certified-adviser-for-clavister-holding-ab-publ-300621583.html

SOURCE Clavister