Change the Air Foundation Announces Summit Aimed at Providing Worldwide Access to Healthy Indoor Air

News provided by

Change the Air Foundation

15 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

The free virtual summit brings together leading experts and visionaries from around the world, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Dr. Deepak Chopra, and Dr. Dale Bredesen, to help end the global epidemic of poor indoor air quality. 

Event Details at a Glance
What: Change the Air Foundation Summit
When: September 18, 2023
Where: Virtual https://changetheairsummit.org/
Cost: Free; advanced registration is recommended
Notable Speakers: Gwyneth Paltrow, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Will Cole, Kelly Leveque, Dr. Steven Gundry, Christina Perri, Dr. Jill Carnahan, Brandon Chappo, Michael Rubino and more. Full list of speakers on the website.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Change the Air Foundation, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health by addressing poor indoor air quality, announces it will host the inaugural Change the Air Foundation Summit on September 18, 2023. The free virtual event will feature keynote speakers' presentations aimed at providing attendees with valuable strategies and actionable steps for creating healthier homes and indoor environments that will have a positive impact on their overall health.

"The average person breathes in 20,000 breaths per day and spends, on average, 90% of their daily time indoors. Yet, indoor air quality remains often overlooked in the health conversation," said Michael Rubino, Chair and Co-Founder, Change the Air Foundation. "Providing individuals with the tools they need to improve their indoor environments will help them live longer and healthier lives by breathing safe indoor air."

Driven by a mission to give every person the knowledge, resources, and support to achieve better health by addressing the impact of water damage, mold, and other pollutants on indoor air quality, the Change the Air Foundation Summit will focus on home-related and health-related topics. When attendees register for the free virtual summit, they will receive access to each informative discussion featuring one-on-one interview conversations with leading experts and voices in the space.

Released as a full mini-series, all presentations will be available on-demand, allowing attendees unlimited 24/7 access to the presentations. This ensures each viewer can watch every talk, regardless of their schedule or where they live around the world. Each episode will feature a renowned individual from various fields, including doctors, building experts, notable celebrities impacted by poor air quality, and prominent health advocates.

Topics include:

  • Why the health of your home matters and how much it can impact your wellness.
  • This issue is a worldwide problem that needs to be addressed.
  • Clearing up the confusion from the vast amount of misinformation regarding this problem.
  • Research endeavors that are currently underway to provide credible information to doctors and scientists.
  • Policy reforms that need to take place.
  • Legal assistance that is available and how to properly get aid when you need it.
  • How to properly identify issues in our homes and workplaces.
  • How to properly renovate our homes and workplaces.
  • Things that you can do to heal the body after exposure.

Indoor air pollutants are often odorless, colorless, and invisible to the naked eye, and can result in a host of negative effects. What's worse, it often takes people years to make that connection between their health and home—if they ever make it at all. The unfortunate result is that individuals suffer from chronic symptoms because treatment plans don't address the underlying trigger: continued harmful environmental exposure. The root cause must be addressed so that the body is given the opportunity to heal.

"We enter this world with a breath. We leave this world with breath. Having clean air indoors should be everyone's priority," said Dr. Deepak Chopra.

For more information on the Change the Air Foundation Summit 2023, visit https://changetheairfoundation.org/2023-summit/ or contact [email protected].

About Change the Air:

Change the Air Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by a group of passionate air quality professionals and advocates aiming to give every person the knowledge, resources, and support to achieve better health by breathing safe indoor air. The Foundation addresses this hidden epidemic of poor indoor air quality through three main initiatives: education, policy reform, and research. Change the Air believes safe indoor air is a basic human right.

Media Contact:
Rebecca Reinbold
310.383.1051
[email protected]

SOURCE Change the Air Foundation

