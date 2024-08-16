Change the Air Foundation Celebrates Landmark Mold Remediation Legislation in Illinois

New Law Requires Certification and Registration for Mold Remediators to Protect Public Health

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Change the Air Foundation announces the unanimous, bipartisan passage of SB 1087, The Mold Remediation Registration Act, into law. This legislation aims to protect Illinois residents from the dangers of mold exposure in water-damaged buildings.

The Foundation extends gratitude to Senator Jil Tracy (R), Representative Nabeela Syed (D), Representative Kevin Schmidt (R), and Representative Randy Frese (R) for their support and leadership in the passage of SB 1087.

"We are asking state government to address the importance of professional mold remediation to safeguard the health and well-being of Illinoisans," Senator Tracy said. "Certified individuals must identify and properly manage indoor conditions that might prompt mold growth, and state building codes must adequately address the issue."

The bill's key provisions require all Illinois mold remediators to obtain third-party mold remediation certification and register with the state. This measure ensures that qualified and trained professionals handle mold remediation, enhancing community safety and well-being and emphasizing the importance of proper inspection and remediation to strengthen consumer protection.

Additionally, SB 1087 mandates the Department of Public Health to establish a public awareness campaign about the threats posed by mold and water damage, emphasizing the importance of removing it from indoor environments to safeguard health.

The Foundation is grateful to its Illinois policy volunteers for their efforts in advocating for this legislation and the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) for its advocacy alliance on this issue.

For more information about Illinois SB 1087 and the Foundation's ongoing policy reform efforts, visit https://changetheairfoundation.org or contact Rebecca Reinbold.

About Change the Air Foundation: Change the Air Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by a group of passionate indoor air quality advocates and professionals dedicated to creating a world where everyone lives a longer and healthier life by breathing safe indoor air.

Rebecca Reinbold

Public Relations

Change the Air Foundation

[email protected]

https://changetheairfoundation.org

SOURCE Change the Air Foundation