Change to Essity's Executive Management Team

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has appointed Niklas Westin Sundberg as Chief Digital & Information Officer. He will succeed Carl-Magnus Månsson, who is leaving Essity to take up a new external role. Niklas will become a member of the Executive Management Team and be responsible for the company's continued digital transformation and the Digital Transformation and Business Enablement function.

With more than 20 years of experience in digital development in international and complex organizations, Niklas Westin Sundberg has led business-driven IT strategies, cybersecurity work and AI initiatives at global companies such as Kuehne+Nagel and ASSA ABLOY.

"Niklas Westin Sundberg combines in-depth expertise in digital transformation with a distinct business focus and will play a vital role in Essity's digitalization journey moving forward. I am convinced that he will be an invaluable asset in our efforts to achieve profitable growth, enhanced customer and consumer experience, and a more efficient business. I would also like to express my warm thanks to Carl-Magnus Månsson for his important contribution and commitment to Essity's digital transformation," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity.

Niklas Westin Sundberg will take office on April 15, 2026 and will report directly to Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity.

