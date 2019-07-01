Change, Transformation and Future Work and Talent Strategies Delivered to World-Leading CIOs at Advanced Practices Council Meeting in Cambridge

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Practices Council (APC), the exclusive senior technology executive program of SIM, an association with more than five thousand members globally, held an intimate two-day forum for senior technology executives of billion-dollar-plus and multinational organizations. Renowned researchers including Dr. Michael Wade of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Drs. Lynda Applegate, David Ager and William Kerr from Harvard Business School explored insights from their research with Advanced Practices Council members.

Discussions included forces requiring changes to work, such as advanced technologies (e.g., artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and predictive analytics), increasing needs for skills such as cybersecurity expertise, and need for new sources of talent and innovation.

"The Advanced Practices Council understands that it is lonely at the top for executives," said Dr. Michael Wade. "It engages the 'best of the best' to provide insight and offer support. It's an incredible thing when CIOs of global firms become friends and come together to solve challenges faced by peers. I am honored to be a regular speaker at Advanced Practices Council meetings and a member of the Advanced Practices Council Research Advisory Board, where I'll be working more closely with members."

"Beyond facilitating an incredible peer network, the Advanced Practices Council sponsors research members need," stated Dr. Madeline Weiss, Director of the Advanced Practices Council, "our research is actionable intelligence that makes a significant difference in our member organizations."

To maintain intimacy, confidentiality and strong peer networks, the Advanced Practices Council limits membership to forty senior technology executives annually. It convenes members and invited guests three times a year and holds virtual events throughout the year. "The next meeting, scheduled for October in Chicago, will include implementing AI and APIs, getting digital priorities right, and governance. We have a few guest spaces still remaining," added Weiss. "With the help of our Advanced Practices Council Research Advisory Board, in which Dr. Michael Wade participates, we scour the world to find the brightest minds to conduct research and bring actionable intelligence to our members and their businesses."

To learn more about the Advanced Practices Council or request an invite to attend as a guest at one of the upcoming meetings, visit www.AdvancedPracticesCouncil.org or call Dr. Madeline Weiss at 301-299-8062.

About the Advanced Practices Council (APC)

Advanced Practices Council was founded more than 25 years ago by SIM, a nonprofit association of IT leaders from around the world. Advanced Practices Council's research, collaboration and networking programs bring senior technology executives together through meetings, round tables, and webinars.

