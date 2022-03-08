Change Your Career with My Mobile Dentistry

ST. CLAIRE SHORES, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Mobile Dentistry is taking the dental industry by storm with its revolutionary mobile dental courses. The standard dental process involves going to a physical location to get your dental needs taken care of, but for some individuals that is simply not possible. For those who are physically disabled, home-bound, or do not have transportation, a trip to the dentist may not happen causing a decline in their overall health due to poor dental care.

At My Mobile Dentistry, we are changing that! We educate dentists throughout the country to reach these individuals by teaching mobile service practices. You will not only be creating an additional revenue source for your practice, but you will be enriching the lives of your community. Mobile dentistry is a relatively new field of dentistry that utilizes portable equipment, such as a portable x-ray machine, to perform dental procedures in a patient's home, workplace, or other location of convenience. We will provide you with the knowledge and tools through our My Mobile Dentistry Guide to get started.

Our case-based learning approach focuses on answering your questions and providing your practice individualized support to be successful in the field of mobile dentistry. We have a variety of learning plans including our E-Book, videos, ongoing support, and even in-person clinical and IT training. My Mobile Dentistry will train you to set up a proper "exam room" utilizing the patient's living room, bedroom, or even kitchen to provide optimal, high-quality care no matter the patient's mobility.

Providing mobile dentistry services to home-bound individuals can be a very rewarding chapter in your career. Throughout the past decade, we have found, there is a big need for mobile dental care for many people within every community across the country. By taking what we have learned over the years and training more dental professionals in the field of mobile dentistry, we are truly making a difference in the lives of those who are suffering from a lack of professional dental care. My Mobile Dentistry can guide you every step of the way through starting your mobile dental practice from equipment training to the legal aspects and more.

At My Mobile Dentistry Guide, we envision a world where everyone has access to quality dental care no matter where they live or their mobility. We are accomplishing our mission one practice, one city, and one state at a time through our guiding principles and online mobile dentistry training programs. You became a dental professional to better the lives of people in your community, but traditional dentistry does not account for those who are physically disabled, homebound, or do not have transportation. Learn the fascinating world of mobile dentistry with us!

About My Mobile Dentistry:

My Mobile Dentistry provides in-home dental services to physically disabled and homebound individuals. We believe that everyone should have access to quality dental care, which is why we offer mobile or portable dental services to those who cannot make it into the office. We are empowering dental professionals across the country to become part of the mobile dentistry movement to promote overall health for all individuals. We provide training and education through our mobile dentistry guide so others may follow in our paths. Our mobile dentistry experts will take you through all the equipment, office supplies, setup, and legal paperwork that you will need to get started. Expand your practice today with My Mobile Dentistry.

