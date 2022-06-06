ChangeCX Partners with eSSENTIAL Accessibility to Design and Deliver Accessible, ADA Compliant Omnichannel Digital Experiences

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangeCX , a full-service omnichannel firm specializing in innovative solutions for retailers and brand manufacturers, announced today a strategic partnership with eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service digital accessibility platform. With this partnership, ChangeCX will provide its customers accessible and inclusive digital experiences across all channels, leveraging the capabilities of eA's all-in-one digital accessibility platform and its team of technical and legal experts.

eSSENTIAL Accessibility

"The most successful retailers today—and beyond—will be the ones who prioritize an inclusive customer experience, and our partnership with eSSENTIAL Accessibility is another example of this commitment," said Austin Lowry Chief Strategy Officer ChangeCX . "eA's solution equips us to work accessibility earlier into our design process, delivering to our clients a more cohesive customer experience, enhancing their SEO, and ensuring their digital content reaches the largest possible audience."

One billion people worldwide live with a disability , which is approximately 15 percent of the global population. If a digital experience is not created to accommodate users with disabilities, they may experience a barrier that prevents them from engaging with a site as intended. Prioritizing digital accessibility removes these barriers, creating a more enjoyable experience for every user. It also reduces the risk of an ADA-related digital accessibility lawsuit.

"We're proud to partner with ChangeCX and support a shared commitment to deliver accessible digital experiences across every online channel," said Spiro Papathanasakis , Co-Founder & CSO at eSSENTIAL Accessibility . "Our work together will help ChangeCX transform the digital solutions they create for their clients, better supporting the customers they serve."

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility and legal compliance. As the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, it enables brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. Learn more at www.essentialaccessibility.com .

About ChangeCX

Each member of our leadership team brings an average of 20 years of experience working with some of the largest retailers in the world, giving us unparalleled vision into what it takes to succeed in today's competitive retail marketplace. Our insight tells us that the next generation of break-out retailers will be those who embrace omnichannel strategies for all interactions with their customers, and it is our singular mission to place you among the elite, illuminating the way forward well into the future. Learn more at www.changecx.com

Media Contact

Kim Porritt

ChangeCX

E: [email protected]

D:773.456.8055

SOURCE ChangeCX