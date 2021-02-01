Change.org Petition Launched To Make 'Super Monday' A National Holiday

"As an official partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we know their fans – and ours – could use a day to recover from the celebration and excitement that comes with the Big Game," said Mighty Swell CEO John Beal. "At Mighty Swell, we've already declared it an annual holiday and think the nation at large should be afforded the same opportunity to chill and enjoy Super Monday."

The Workforce study said 40% of those surveyed thought Super Monday should be a national holiday. To sign the petition, people can go here.

In addition to the Change.org petition, the company will hold a social media contest asking fans to follow @mightyswell on Instagram and share how they plan to spend their #mightychillmonday. The "MVP of chill" will win a football autographed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the GOAT himself.

Founded in 2016, Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell thoughtfully crafts spiked seltzers that pack a juicy punch with pure, natural ingredients and just 100 calories a can. The company's product line now includes five refreshing flavors – Blackberry, Cherry Lime, Watermelon Mint, Grapefruit and Peach – sold in 6-packs and single-serve 16-ounce cans as well as a variety 12-pack. Mighty Swell's spiked seltzers, which are gluten-free certified and OU Kosher certified, are available in supermarkets, convenience stores and liquor stores throughout 23 states. More information on Mighty Swell products and retail locations is available at www.mightyswell.com /find-us or on Instagram (@mightyswell) and Facebook (@mightyswellseltzer).

