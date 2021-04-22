Change.org Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer Ismael Savadogo

Before joining Change.org, Savadogo was CFO for the National Aquarium, Color of Change, and other organizations. He has also worked in corporate finance and investment banking, beginning his career as an investment banking associate with Citigroup. Savadogo currently serves on the boards of the United States Tennis Association and the global consumer advocacy organization SumOfUs.

"We are thrilled to have Ish's unique perspective and expertise on our leadership team," said Nick Allardice, Acting CEO of Change.org. "His wealth of experience will be a real asset as we think about how to scale our support for organizers everywhere fighting to create the change they want to see in the world."

Savadogo said, "I've long admired Change.org and the unique platform it gives for people to speak up and express their opinions through the democratic process. I look forward to joining the team at a time of significant opportunity for Change.org, as it amplifies its impact globally and drives that process forward."

ABOUT CHANGE.ORG

Change.org is the world's home for people-powered change. It's free to use — funded by the people who use it — and open to all. Over 300 million people use our petition and campaign tools to speak up on issues they're passionate about.

