ChangePal Introduces the Most Compact, Functional Changing Bag Available

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every parent has been there – you are out and about, your baby needs to be changed and you have to scramble and start rummaging through your diaper bag to find everything you need. As of today, that never has to happen again, thanks to ChangePal, a compact, portable changing bag that is designed to allow for easy access to wipes, hand sanitizer, a changing pad and all other essentials to keep kids clean.

ChangePal can be purchased beginning today at https://igg.me/at/mychangepal , with early-bird specials starting at $29.00 USD. The bag is available in two colors: gray and black.

ChangePal is changing the game for changing bags as it has three separate and easily accessible zippable compartments that hold all the essentials for keeping kids clean no matter where you are. The bag is the perfect accessory for busy moms and dads with its stylish, unisex, small design, featuring a stroller and crossbody strap that makes it easy to carry and still have two hands free.

Because of its versatile design, ChangePal can be used as more than just a changing bag, as it can be used as a lady's purse, an organizer inside a bigger bag or as the perfect errand bag. The bag is also perfect for traveling on a plane, bus or more with a baby. It can be used to help organize a larger travel bag or fit under the seat of an airplane, as well as in the overhead compartment.

ChangePal includes three main sections:

A Front compartment that fits a full package of wipes. Alternatively, a medium- sized bottle of hand sanitizer can also fit in this pocket

The front flap is secured using velcro for easy and quick, one-handed accessibility

The Main pocket holds about 6 diapers and other important items, such as a phone, wallet, keys, a change of baby clothes and more.

The Bottom compartment holds the included full-size wipeable changing pad and has room for baby ointment, lotion or a spare bottle

"We created ChangePal because we knew there had to be a better changing bag solution for parents on the go. Current diaper bags don't provide the ease of use and fast access that parents need," said Mavis Mbi, creator of ChangePal. "ChangePal is also the perfect, versatile bag that can be used as a daily organizer, a simple way to organize a larger diaper bag, a purse, a Dad bag, or a tote for all your virus protection essentials."

When not used as a changing bag, the roomy top compartment can carry a users' lunch while the bottom pocket can carry a water bottle or other drink along with the included changing pad, which doubles as a clean pad for any other use.

About ChangePal

ChangePal was created by Maryland-based Baby Convenience. Established in 2010, it is a women-owned and minority-owned company that specializes in manufacturing travel diaper bags and accessories designed to make caring for kids on the go easy and convenient. For more information, please visit www.mychangepal.com or email them at [email protected]

