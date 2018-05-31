Changepoint Named a Leader by Gartner, Inc in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Project Portfolio Management, Worldwide

To download the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Project Portfolio Management, Worldwide visit: https://www.changepoint.com/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-it-project-portfolio-management/?search=daptiv-social-2018GartnerPPMmq-May2018&pls=social.

"We believe there's a key reason we've been named a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for two consecutive years – our customers. I'm proud of how our team collaborates with our customers to help them achieve their goals, from guiding strategic initiatives to transforming how they do business," said Matt Scheuing, CEO at Changepoint.

The annual report evaluated 17 different software vendors and placed Changepoint in the Leaders quadrant. The report evaluated PPM vendors on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"For us, being named a Leader validates our commitment to offering comprehensive PPM solutions. Customer needs change rapidly, and our solutions are evolving in response," said Eric Bergman, vice president, product management at Changepoint. "We're delivering the capabilities our customers rely on most for project portfolio management – insightful data analytics, agile-inspired task management and a captivating user experience."

More detail on Changepoint's PPM solutions

Changepoint offers two project portfolio management solutions built for unique customer needs. Both offer mobile applications to support today's modern workforce.

Daptiv PPM is a flexible SaaS project portfolio application that provides top-down and bottom-up visibility for resource-driven project management. Daptiv is designed for organizations taking a structured approach to balancing project demand with resource capacity. Teams experimenting with how best to manage work benefit from Daptiv Task Boards' simple Kanban-inspired task management capability. Daptiv PPM integrates with external task management and collaboration tools to automate data capture, reduce errors and deliver enterprise-wide visibility. Learn more or request a demo: https://www.changepoint.com/products/daptiv/

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Project Portfolio Management, Worldwide" by Daniel B. Stang and Matt Light, 29 May 2018.

2In 2017, Changepoint was named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Project Portfolio Management, Worldwide. Changepoint was evaluated for completeness of vision and ability to execute. The evaluation included the company's Daptiv PPM and Changepoint PPM products.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Changepoint

Changepoint is a leading provider of project portfolio management (Daptiv PPM), enterprise architecture (barometerIT) and professional services automation (Changepoint PSA) software. We help our customers connect their strategic objectives with their business initiatives and technology project execution. Our applications enable organizations to think about their technology investments, shape how those investments are made and do high-impact projects in a well-managed way. Enterprise and mid-size companies rely on Changepoint's applications to improve execution of their business initiatives and technology projects. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Changepoint's global team serves more than 1,000 global customers. For more information, visit http://www.changepoint.com/.

