Changes Afoot in US Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market as Prescribers Brace for the Launch of Biogen and Samsung Bioepis' Byooviz, According to Spherix Global Insights

Physician-reported treatment patterns suggest that Byooviz could soon be competitive with Genentech's Lucentis, but not likely to displace Regeneron's Eylea

EXTON, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After several years of lackluster reception towards off-label biosimilar, Genentech's Avastin (bevacizumab), ophthalmologists have finally seen the greenlight of a biosimilar that was studied and FDA approved for intravitreal use. Biogen and Samsung Bioepis' Byooviz (ranibizumab biosimilar) has officially launched as of June 2022 and will be available through major distributors starting in July.

Data collected from ophthalmologists between April 25th and May 11th in the Q2 update of Spherix's RealTime Dynamix™: Age-Related Macular Degeneration (US) service suggest the response may be mixed. Pre-launch tracking indicates two nearly equal camps of prescribers planning to either trial Byooviz within the first three months post launch or not use the brand at all.

However, a pulse survey taken the day following the companies' launch announcement revealed that the forty percent discount over Genentech's branded Lucentis will directly impact the majority of ophthalmologists' willingness to prescribe the biosimilar over Lucentis. Furthermore, the bulk of respondents reported they are at least moderately comfortable prescribing Byooviz to their AMD patients.

When queried on where Byooviz patients are likely to originate from, Lucentis stands to lose the most, with off-label Avastin also taking a potential hit. On the other hand, Regeneron's Eylea will likely brace from major impact of Byooviz's entrance. Indeed, ophthalmologists report that more than four times as many patients are anticipated to switch to Byooviz from Lucentis than Eylea, according to the report.

Other major AMD market events on the horizon include the continued uptake of Roche/Genentech's Vabysmo and the pending launch of a second ranibizumab biosimilar in the coming months with Coherus Biosciences' CHS-201.

Spherix will be tracking the direct impact of the first AMD-approved biosimilar on prescribing patterns via their Launch Dynamix: Byooviz (ranibizumab biosimilar) series. Launch coverage includes monthly studies to gauge aided and unaided awareness, familiarity, patient candidacy, uptake, new patient starts, and much more. In addition to the monthly surveys, the Launch Dynamix™ series includes quarterly deep dives that delve into the details of the launch from both a clinical and commercial perspective and include qualitative interviews. This tracking will continue for 18 months post launch.

If Coherus' ranibizumab biosimilar (currently under FDA review) is approved, Spherix will also follow its launch alongside Byooviz.

