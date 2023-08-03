CHANGES AT STARVED ROCK WOOD PRODUCTS IN MENDOTA ACCELERATE GROWTH

MENDOTA, III., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than five years of substantial investment and growth, the development of Starved Rock Wood Products continues with the hiring and promotion of several key executives and managers.

Michelle Christ becomes President of Starved Rock Wood Products The Mendota-based company has been rapidly expanding across Chicagoland. Last year its new showroom in Glenview was awarded 'Best Independent Showroom in America' by Kitchen & Bath Design Magazine.

Today the company announced the appointment of Michelle Christ to the role of President. Ms. Christ, who holds a BA in Accounting and an MBA, joined the company a year ago as Chief Financial Officer. She had been working as Interim President for the past three months, helping the Mendota-based company set itself up for continued growth across the Midwest. Before arriving at SRWP, Christ held senior financial leadership roles at MoboTrex and Terso Solutions.

Her promotion was the final part of a management restructure that saw the arrival of Tom Hayward as Director of Operations and Steve Parisee as VP Sales and Marketing.

Hayward, who joined the company in June, brings extensive experience of driving operational excellence and productivity at a wide range of companies including Baker Furniture and Masterbrand Cabinets. Parisee arrives with over 30 years of sales and marketing experience at wood product companies like Elkay, Canyon Creek, and Spahn & Rose Lumber, and also Pella Windows.

When asked about the changes, Christ noted that the leadership changes run right through the company, not just at the top. "Obviously, I'm delighted to be in a team with Tom and Steve to guide this great company going forward. But it doesn't stop at the executive level. We're lucky at Starved Rock Wood Products to have many talented employees from the Mendota area, who also want to contribute to the success of the company.

"Therefore, we have made several positive improvements to our overall team structure, recognizing these individuals, and putting them into positions where they can directly influence the day-to-day operations. For example, Matt Mellott, who has been with SRWP for 23 years, now leads our Installation team, while Eric Vondergathen has moved up to manage our Programming department. Jeremy Moorman and Brad Sondgeroth are now supervising our production lines, and John Fishburn is leading Field Services. We have new showroom managers in Bob Doto (Glenview) and Jason Stamberger (Mendota), and Rich Ackman, Ashley and Derek Richey continue to drive sales on our Sales team. The company has so many strong leaders at all levels; we've tried to unlock that potential with this new structure."

Starved Rock Wood Products is part of the family-owned CL Enterprises Group. Hinesh Patel, President and CEO of CL Enterprises, added, "It has been a period of transformation for Michelle and the team as we ramp up for the next chapter of our story. We have a world-class showroom in Chicago (voted 'Best Independent Showroom in the USA' in 2022 by National Kitchen and Bath Design Magazine), and we will shortly be opening another in our hometown of Mendota. Now we also have a best- in-class management team and organizational processes to help us make the most of the investment and the opportunities that lie ahead."

In addition to investing in its team, Starved Rock Wood Products also continues to invest heavily in the manufacturing facilities at its Mendota plant. Peter Limberger, Co-Founder and Chairman of CL Enterprises, stressed the company's continued commitment to the Mendota area. "We are a family business, based in a small rural town, and we have been operating and investing from here since 1915. Our overarching vision as a company is to contribute to the economic renaissance of small towns. Untapping the strengths of rural areas, we strive to achieve great things through the creation of jobs and other opportunities. Starved Rock Wood Products is a rapidly growing business with high quality products, and with more and more customers arriving from across the Midwest. However, our DNA will always be 'small-town', and all the positive values that come with that. We're proud to be based in Mendota and to call it home. It will be especially nice to have soon a beautiful world-class showroom in the town to serve the people in our local area."

SOURCE Starved Rock Wood Products