Changes Coming to Tulsa Community College Campus Stores

"In making the decision to hire a company to manage the TCC Campus Stores, we wanted to ensure TCC students and faculty have a high level of service as well as better options and pricing on textbooks," said Mark McMullen, TCC chief financial officer. "In the past, TCC Campus Stores dealt primarily in new textbooks. Now, students will have access to many more options."

Follett is the largest campus retailer for higher education and has been in business for more than 140 years. The new partnership between Follett and TCC provides students and faculty with more options for affordable course material choices. Cost-saving print options include used books as well as Follett's text rental program that can save students up to 80 percent on titles when compared to purchasing new and inclusive digital course materials.

New store services include Follett's popular price match program, which helps ensure students get their materials at the lowest cost possible, and their year-round buyback program, which allows students to sell back their used books. Students will be able to use their financial aid to purchase course materials both in-store and online. Follett will also offer affordable open educational resources content and courseware by Lumen Learning.

"We reached the decision to outsource operations with the help of a 10-member task force of TCC faculty members, a student government representative, and TCC administrators. This is part of our commitment to constantly evaluate what we do and how we can better serve students," said McMullen.

The transition to Follett impacts 11 full-time TCC Campus Store employees. The contract with Follett secures employment for all of them for 12 months. Two of those 11 have found other positions with TCC.

Beyond course materials, Follett will refresh the stores' general merchandise offerings to be a one-stop shop for both classroom and campus life essentials. Exciting brands carried include Champion®, MV Sport ®, Cutter and Buck®, LogoFit ®, The Game® headwear and more. The full breadth of products and services offered can be explored both in-store and online at www.tulsaccshop.com.

About Tulsa Community College | www.tulsacc.edu

TCC is one of the most comprehensive community colleges in the United States ranking in the Top 50 in the nation in the number of Associate Degrees it awards among nearly 1,100 community colleges nationwide. Serving more than 25,000 students annually in credit courses, TCC is the state's largest two-year college with four campuses in the Tulsa area. For more information on TCC, visit www.tulsacc.edu.

TCC Mission Statement

Tulsa Community College betters its community through the intellectual achievement, creative energy, and responsible citizenship of its students, faculty, and staff by their engagement in teaching, learning, and service opportunities that transform and enrich lives. Tulsa Community College commits to innovative, flexible, and affordable public higher education that responds to a dynamic global environment.

About the Tulsa Community College Campus Stores | www.tulsaccshop.com

The four Tulsa Community College Campus Stores are solely devoted to serving students, faculty, staff, alumni, fans and the community – offering products and services both in-store and online.

Metro Campus : Located on the first floor of the Student Union at 909 S. Boston Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119.

: Located on the first floor of the Student Union at 909 S. Boston Avenue, 74119. Northeast Campus : Located on the first floor of the Student Union at 3727 E. Apache Street, Tulsa, OK 74115.

: Located on the first floor of the Student Union at 3727 E. Apache Street, 74115. Southeast Campus : Located on the second floor of the Student Union at 10300 E. 81st Street, Tulsa, OK 74133.

: Located on the second floor of the Student Union at 10300 E. 81st Street, 74133. West Campus: Located on the second floor of the Student Union at 7505 W. 41st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74107.

About Follett Corporation | www.follett.com

Follett is a $3.4 billion privately held company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. As a leading provider of education technology, services and physical and digital content, Follett works with 70,000 schools and operates more than 1,250 local campus stores and 1,600 virtual stores. With the 2016 acquisition of Baker & Taylor, LLC, Follett's reach also extends into the public library and global retail markets. For more information, visit www.follett.com. For more information on our partnership with Lumen Learning, visit www.follett.com/lumen.

Media Contacts:

Tom Kline Nicole Burgin, APR Follett Corporation TCC Media Relations Manager 708-200-8610 918-808-9694

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changes-coming-to-tulsa-community-college-campus-stores-300622839.html

SOURCE Follett Corporation

Related Links

http://www.follett.com

