Changes in ASSA ABLOY's Group Management

"During her time as CFO of ASSA ABLOY Carolina Dybeck Happe has been instrumental in the Group's growth and acquisition strategy. She has successfully initiated and implemented a digital transformation program enabling the company's growth in digital services to our customers as well as improving the company's efficiency by streamlining the information flow within sales, supply chain, R&D and financial and administration services," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO ASSA ABLOY.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Carolina for her long and valuable time within the ASSA ABLOY Group, and I wish her great success in her new position," Nico Delvaux concludes.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,500 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 76 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

