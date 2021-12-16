Changes in Castellum's financial calendar

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the ongoing merger of Castellum and Kungsleden and coordination of the financial reporting, Castellum has decided to change the financial calendar.

Castellum's updated financial calendar looks as follows:

16 February 2022

Year-end report 2021

7 March 2022

Annual Report 2021

31 March 2022

AGM 2022

25 April 2022

Interim report January-March 2022

15 July 2022

Half-year report January-June 2022

20 October 2022

Interim report January-September 2022

13 February 2023

Year-end report 2022

