Changes in company's own shares
Mar 06, 2023, 12:21 ET
CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 6.3.2022 at 18:45 hrs
HELSINKI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
|
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
|
Date:
|
06/03/2023
|
Exchange transaction:
|
Buy
|
Share class
|
CTY1S
|
Amount, shares
|
17 000
|
Average price/share, EUR
|
6,872
|
Total price, EUR
|
116 824,00
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 17 000 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI PLC
Joachim Dannberg
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
[email protected]
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Citycon Oyj
Share this article