Changes in company's own shares

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 6.3.2022 at 18:45 hrs

Date: 06/03/2023 Exchange transaction: Buy Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 17 000 Average price/share, EUR 6,872 Total price, EUR 116 824,00

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 17 000 shares.

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

[email protected]

