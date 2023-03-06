Changes in company's own shares

Citycon Oyj

Mar 06, 2023, 12:21 ET

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 6.3.2022 at 18:45 hrs

HELSINKI, March 6, 2023

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES


Date:

06/03/2023

Exchange transaction:

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

17 000

Average price/share, EUR

6,872

Total price, EUR

116 824,00

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 17 000 shares.

On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI PLC
Joachim Dannberg

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
[email protected]

SOURCE Citycon Oyj

