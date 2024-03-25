Changes in company's own shares
25 Mar, 2024, 13:17 ET
HELSINKI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 25.3.2024 at 18:45 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date: 25/03/2024
Exchange transaction: Buy
Share class CTY1S
Amount, shares 10 674
Average price/share, EUR 3,7377
Total price, EUR 39 896,21
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 19 March 2024 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 19 March 2024.
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 10 674 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI PLC
Joachim Dannberg
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
[email protected]
