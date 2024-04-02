Changes in company's own shares

News provided by

Citycon Oyj

02 Apr, 2024, 11:59 ET

HELSINKI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ 

Stock Exchange Announcement

02.04.2024 at 18:45 hrs


REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES


Date:

02/04/2024

Exchange transaction:

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

21 500

Average price/share, EUR

38,091

Total price, EUR

81 895,65

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 19 March 2024 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 19 March 2024. 

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 21 500 shares.

On behalf of Citycon Corporation    
EVLI PLC    
Joachim Dannberg  

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä    
Chief Financial Officer    
Tel. +358 50 387 8180    
[email protected] 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3955371

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's own shares for payment of reward earned under incentive program

Citycon Oyj has on 27 March 2024 conveyed in total 10,674 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to two key...

Helen Metsvaht and Jussi Vyyryläinen appointed members of Citycon's Corporate Management Committee

Helen Metsvaht and Jussi Vyyryläinen have been appointed members of Citycon's Corporate Management Committee as of 1 April 2024. Ms. Metsvaht will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Overseas Real Estate (non-US)

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics