Changes in company's own shares

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 02.04.2024 at 18:45 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date: 02/04/2024 Exchange transaction: Buy Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 21 500 Average price/share, EUR 38,091 Total price, EUR 81 895,65

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 19 March 2024 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 19 March 2024.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 21 500 shares.

On behalf of Citycon Corporation

EVLI PLC

Joachim Dannberg

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

[email protected]

