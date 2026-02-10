Changes in Tamturbo Plc Management - Janne Leinonen Appointed CEO, Igor Nagaev to Lead Central & Southern Europe and Middle East

TAMPERE, Finland, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamturbo Plc announces a change in the company's CEO position.

The current CEO, Igor Nagaev is moving to new responsibilities as the Head of the Central and Southern Europe and Middle East business area. Nagaev's extensive industry experience and strong expertise with global key accounts will support the company in achieving its growth targets in these market regions.

Nagaev says: "A key objective of the company's strategy is to strengthen its global presence by investing in different geographical business areas, and I'm excited to support the achievement of that objective in my new role."

The company has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.) Janne Leinonen as the new CEO, and he will assume his duties no later than 3 August 2026. Leinonen has significant previous experience in business leadership roles from ABB (Drives and Robotics) and he joins Tamturbo from his role as CEO of Trussmatic Oy. Under Leinonen's leadership, the company will continue to focus on international growth and strengthen its position as a provider of technologically advanced compressed air systems.

"Tamturbo is a unique company whose Finnish technology and expertise offer a significant opportunity to create value for customers worldwide. It is a privilege to lead the company into its next phase of growth. I strongly believe that together with our employees and partner network, we can further accelerate Tamturbo's international development", Leinonen states.

During the transition period, until Leinonen assumes his duties, the company's Chief Operating Officer, Antti Kaura, will serve as Acting CEO.



Tamturbo Chairman of the Board, Martin Backman concludes: "I would like to thank Igor Nagaev for his contribution as CEO and wish him success in his new role. At the same time, I warmly welcome Janne Leinonen to Tamturbo."

For more Information:

TAMTURBO PLC

Chairman of the Board, Martin Backman

Phone: +358 50 462 1292

Tamturbo in brief

Tamturbo is a Finland-based industrial growth company in the cleantech sector that enables cleaner and more energy-efficient industrial compressed air production with a new generation of Touch-Free™ compressor technology, highly efficient energy recovery systems, and service models that add value to customers. Tamturbo's compressors provide an environmentally friendly, completely oil-free, and energy-efficient solution with the Lowest Total Cost of Ownership. The company also offers a subscription-based Air-as-a-Service model, allowing customers to pay only for the compressed air they use.

Tamturbo operates in a fast-growing global market driven by sustainability and energy efficiency megatrends.

