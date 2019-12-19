Changes in the Board of Directors of AAK

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to new external commitments, Lillie Li Valeur has decided to leave the Board of Directors of AAK AB. The change is effective as of today. Board member Bengt Baron will replace Lillie in the board's Audit Committee.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Lillie for her engagement and contributions during her time as board member of AAK," said Georg Brunstam, Chairman of the Board. "We wish her the best of luck with her future commitments."

Lillie Li Valeur was elected board member of AAK in 2013.

The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 a.m. CET on December 19, 2019.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,800 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46-708-95-22-21

E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

