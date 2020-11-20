Changes in the Nomination Committee in Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning has informed the Nomination Committee in Castellum that Magnus Strömer will replace Johannes Wingborg as a representative of Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning on the Nomination Committee. Following the change, the Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

Patrik Essehorn (chairman), appointed by Rutger Arnhult through company

Vincent Fokke, appointed by Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP

Magnus Strömer, appointed by Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning

Christina Tillman , appointed by Corem Property Group

, appointed by Corem Property Group Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board

For further information contact:

Patrik Essehorn, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

telephone +46.708.820375

Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board

telephone +46.702.770403

