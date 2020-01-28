SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa, located in San Diego, announced today that top plastic surgeon Michael Rossi, MD, has joined their award-winning practice. Dr. Rossi stated, "I am ecstatic to be a part of such a wonderful team and to have the ability to continue delivering world-class service and naturally beautiful results for my patients for years to come."

Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa Announces Michael T. Rossi, MD Joins San Diego, CA, Plastic Surgery Practice

Dr. Gilbert Lee, owner of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa, said, "Dr. Rossi brings a wealth of Plastic surgery knowledge and experience, especially in complex body contouring, which will be a terrific addition to Changes. Additionally, Dr. Rossi's compassionate and gregarious personality will instantly set patients at ease."

Dr. Rossi is a rising star plastic surgeon in Southern California and his exceptional aesthetic results and genuine compassion for his patients is already being recognized. Dr. Rossi was recently voted "Top San Diego Plastic Surgeon" by the readers of the prestigious "Ranch and Coast Magazine" for 2019. His Midwestern upbringing in a large family of caring physicians is what he credits for his infectious charisma and warm and approachable nature. His surgical training at two of the premier institutions in the world has provided him the most up to date techniques and comfort with cutting edge technologies to offer his patients. He enjoys creating a strong bond with his patients and listening intently to discover their true aesthetic goals. He gives every patient 24/7 access to him and strives to create a "flawless patient experience" no matter how large or small the procedure he/she is seeking.

A few of Dr. Rossi's most sought after techniques include his sculpted "drain free" tummy tuck as part of his renowned "Mommy makeover" procedure, his "autologous implant" breast lift, where he creates perky breasts using the patient's own tissue, and his "minimally invasive facial rejuvenation" procedure where he creates a youthful face using a combination of injectables and buccal fat pad removal for a beautiful "V-shaped" face.

Dr. Gilbert Lee is highly regarded as a Physician of Exceptional Excellence, having been awarded Top Doc in Plastic Surgery by the San Diego County Medical Society for the last 13 years. He is a diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. With a mutual respect for each other's surgical skill, technical excellence and high patient satisfaction rate, Dr. Lee is looking forward to all the benefits for patients at "Changes Plastic Surgery" that a long-lasting association with Dr. Rossi will bring.

To learn more, visit: http://www.changesplasticsurgery.com.

Changes Plastic Surgery

Dr. Michael T. Rossi M.D.

858-720-1440

Dr.Rossi@changesplasticsurgery.com

