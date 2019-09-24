Changes to Amcor plc Board of Directors

CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC) announces today that Ms. Eva Cheng will be retiring as a non-executive director on November 5, 2019. Ms. Cheng is retiring after over five years of service to the company and her fellow directors thank her for the many contributions she has made during her tenure.

The Company is also pleased to announce the nomination of Ms. Andrea Bertone as a non-executive director of Amcor plc. Ms. Bertone will stand for election at the Annual Shareholder meeting on November 5, 2019.

Ms. Bertone has spent most of her career at Duke Energy, including as President of Duke Energy's International division from 2009-2016, and in General Counsel roles from 2001-2009. Ms. Bertone has held various other legal roles including several years at Baker and McKenzie, holds degrees from the Chicago-Kent College of Law and University of Sao Paulo Law School, and is a non-executive Director of Yamana Gold Inc., Peabody Energy, Inc. and DMC Global. The Board believes her knowledge of Latin American markets and depth of experience with multinational companies operating in global markets, executive leadership and global strategy will provide valuable contributions to Amcor's board of directors.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries.NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

