Changes to Castellum's financial calendar for 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has decided to move the publication of the company's interim report for the period January-March 2023 to 26 April 2023.

Castellum's updated financial calendar is set out below:

23 March 2023 Annual General Meeting 2023

26 April 2023 Interim report January-March 2023

14 July 2023 Half-year report January-June 2023

20 October 2023 Interim report January-September 2023

For further information, please contact:

Joacim Sjöberg, Acting CEO Castellum AB, +46 76-853 98 19

Jens Andersson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 76-855 67 02

