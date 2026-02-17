CHANGES TO SASOL LIMITED BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In compliance with para 6.71 of the JSE Listings Requirements and para 6.42 of the JSE Debt and Specialist Securities Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following change to the board of directors of the Company (the Board) in accordance with the Company's nomination and succession plan for directors:

Ms Katherine Harper has tendered her resignation as a non-executive director of Sasol for personal reasons. The Board accepted her resignation on 16 February 2026.

Ms Dube, Chairman of the Board said, "On behalf of the Board, I wish to express our sincere appreciation to Kathy for her dedicated service over the past six years. Her thoughtful insights, professionalism and valuable perspectives have enriched the Board's deliberations and made a meaningful contribution to our work. We are grateful for the commitment she has shown throughout her tenure, and we extend our very best wishes to her for the future."

