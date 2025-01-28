Changes to Sony Group's Management Structure

Hiroki Totoki appointed as President and CEO effective April 1, 2025

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") today announced that Hiroki Totoki, currently Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President, COO and CFO, has been newly appointed as Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025. Kenichiro Yoshida, currently Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Chairman and CEO, will become Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Chairman, also effective

April 1, 2025. These appointments were proposed by Kenichiro Yoshida to the Nominating Committee, and following deliberation by the Committee, were approved unanimously at the Board meeting held today.

Also effective April 1, 2025, Sony will implement changes to its management structure to clarify management roles according to their responsibilities for the management of the entire Group or of each business, and make further appointments, as outlined below.

In terms of the management structure changes, each of the Chief Executive Officers of the Sony Group's major businesses will be designated as a "Business CEO"; each of those assisting the CEO who oversees the entire Group's management, and has responsibility for wide-ranging headquarters functions, will be designated as a "Chief Officer"; and each of the executives in charge of functions at the Group headquarters will be designated as a "Corporate Executive."

The following Chief Officers have been appointed: Toshimoto Mitomo as Chief Strategy Officer (current position), Tsuyoshi Kodera as Chief Digital Officer (current position), Yasuhiro Ito as Chief People Officer (new position), and Lin Tao as Chief Financial Officer (newly appointed). In addition, in the technology field, Hiroaki Kitano has been appointed as Chief Technology Fellow.

Comment from Kenichiro Yoshida

"To ensure that my succession contributes to Sony's future long-term growth, I have been in discussion with the Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors for some time. Based on Hiroki Totoki's contributions to Sony, including his achievements since being appointed as President and COO in April 2023, I proposed to them that he succeed me as CEO this April. I am grateful to the Nominating Committee and the Board for their support of this proposal. Totoki has been a key member of the management team ever since I became President and CEO in April 2018. He spearheaded growth strategies for the Sony Group, such as our investments in content IP and semiconductors, and is a leader capable of shaping our vision and strategy for future growth. Going forward, I will support Totoki as he leads his new management team."

Comment from Hiroki Totoki

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been entrusted with the important role of President and CEO. At the same time, I am looking forward to working as CEO with our approximately 110,000 employees to further evolve and grow Sony. My predecessors as CEO, Kazuo Hirai and Kenichiro Yoshida, have greatly enhanced Sony's value, and I will do my utmost to further build on this success and pass on an even better Sony to the next generation. At our Corporate Strategy Meeting in May of last year, we newly announced our 'Creative Entertainment Vision,' which outlines where we want Sony to be in 10 years, with our Purpose as the guiding principle. Our greatest driver in achieving this is the diversity of our businesses and people, which is part of Sony's DNA, and our boundary spanners that transcend organizational barriers and organically connect that diversity to create new value. Together with our employees, creators, partners, and our new leadership team, I will work to create a bright future filled with a boundless sense of Kando (emotion)."

Comment from Yoshihiko Hatanaka, Chair of the Board and Chair of the Nominating Committee

"As CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida has led Sony's evolution and growth through the establishment of Sony's Purpose and implementation of management initiatives centered around a 'Creation Shift.' We are extremely grateful for his significant contributions. Hiroki Totoki has served as CFO since 2018 and as President, COO and CFO from 2023, and the Board of Directors highly values his achievements and leadership driving Sony's growth strategies, together with current CEO Yoshida. The Nominating Committee is continuously discussing succession plans for the management team and Totoki was evaluated as a strong candidate for CEO. With Yoshida's proposal, the Committee conducted a multifaceted review, and the Board, taking into consideration the views of the Committee, today unanimously approved Totoki's appointment as President and CEO. The Board will fully support the new management team together with Yoshida, who continues as Chairman."

Sony Group Corporation Management Structure (as of April 1, 2025) *

[Those of equal rank are listed in order of appointment / changes to titles or areas of responsibility are underlined]

Kenichiro Yoshida

Chairman

Representative Corporate Executive Officer

Hiroki Totoki

President and CEO

Representative Corporate Executive Officer

[Business CEOs]

Rob Stringer

Officer in charge of Music Business (Global)

Chairman, Sony Music Group

CEO, Sony Music Entertainment

Shunsuke Muramatsu

Officer in charge of Music Business (Japan)

President and Representative Director of the Board, CEO, Sony Music

Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Jon Platt

Officer in charge of Music Publishing (Global)

Chairman and CEO, Sony Music Publishing

Kimio Maki

Officer in charge of Entertainment, Technology & Services Business

Representative Director, President and CEO, Sony Corporation

Toshihide Endo

Director, President & CEO, Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

Sony Financial Group Inc.

Ravi Ahuja

Officer in charge of Pictures Business

President and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Shinji Sashida

Officer in charge of Imaging & Sensing Solutions Business

(Newly appointed) Representative Director, President and CEO, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Hideaki Nishino

Officer in charge of Game & Network Services Business

(Newly appointed) President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hermen Hulst

Officer in charge of Game Studio Business

(Newly appointed) CEO, Studio Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment

[Chief Officers]

Toshimoto Mitomo

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Representative Corporate Executive Officer

Officer in charge of Legal , Compliance , Privacy , Intellectual Property, Business Strategy, Sustainability , External Relations , Business Incubation Platform, Creative Platform and Mobility Business

Tsuyoshi Kodera

Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

Corporate Executive Officer

Officer in charge of Digital & Technology Platform (Digital Transformation Strategy, Information Systems, Information Security and Advanced Technology), R&D , Technology Strategy and Quality Management

Yasuhiro Ito

Chief People Officer (CPO)

Corporate Executive Officer

Officer in charge of Human Resources, General Affairs, the Corporate Executive Office and Lead of Group Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Lin Tao

Chief Financial Officer ( CFO)

(Newly appointed) Corporate Executive Officer

Officer in charge of Corporate Planning and Control , Corporate Strategy , Accounting , Tax , Finance , IR , Disclosure Controls , Risk Control , Internal Audit and SOX 404

[Chief Technology Fellow]

Hiroaki Kitano

Chief Technology Fellow (Newly appointed)

[Corporate Executives]

Karen L. Halby

Senior Vice President

President, Sony Corporation of America

Hirotoshi Korenaga

Senior Vice President

In charge of Accounting

Sadahiko Hayakawa

Senior Vice President

In charge of Finance and IR

Naoya Horii

Senior Vice President

In charge of Corporate Planning and Control,

Disc Manufacturing Business and Storage Media Business

Kaori Takezawa

Senior Vice President

In charge of Legal, Compliance, Privacy and External Relations

Robert Lawson

Senior Vice President

In charge of Corporate Communications

Yoshinori Matsumoto

Senior Vice President

In charge of Technology Strategy, Quality Management , Business Incubation Platform (Engineering) and Digital & Technology Platform (Advanced Technology)

Executive Deputy President, Sony Corporation

Kazuo Kii

Senior Vice President

(Newly appointed) Sony Group China Representative

Executive Deputy President, Sony Corporation

Additionally, there will be the following changes among the current Sony Group Corporation executives (with respect to all, the date of retirement is at the end of March, 2025, and the date of appointment is effective April 1, 2025).

Terushi Shimizu will retire from the position of Senior Executive Vice President and be appointed Director and Chairman of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation; Kazushi Ambe will retire as Senior Executive Vice President and Corporate Executive Officer, while continuing to serve as President of Sony University to foster the next generation of business leaders; and Naomi Matsuoka will retire as Senior Vice President and is scheduled to be newly appointed Executive Vice President of Sony Bank Inc. Shiro Kambe, currently Senior Executive Vice President and Corporate Executive Officer, and Hisashi Tamai, Senior Vice President, will retire at the end of March 2025.

* Scheduled as of January 29, 2025

