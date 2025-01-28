Changes to Sony Semiconductor Solutions' Management Structure

Shinji Sashida newly appointed as President and CEO

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation ("SSS") today announced that Shinji Sashida, currently SSS Director, Executive Deputy President, has been appointed as Representative Director, President and CEO of SSS, effective April 1, 2025. Terushi Shimizu, currently serving as Representative Director, President and CEO, will become Director and Chairman of SSS, also effective April 1, 2025. From April, Sashida will report to Hiroki Totoki, who will be appointed President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation effective April 1, 2025.

Comment from Terushi Shimizu

"Since our establishment as an independent business entity, we have expanded our operations primarily through image sensors for smartphones. The semiconductor industry now stands at the brink of unprecedented transformation. In order to achieve further growth, we must swiftly and adaptively navigate the rapid shifts in our environment. We decided that to reach the next level of growth amidst this period of transformation, we must embrace new challenges that transcend traditional boundaries. Shinji Sashida, who take over management from me, has built up trust both inside and outside the company by engaging with the semiconductor market and customers, particularly in the mobile sector. I expect him to utilize his extensive experience and leadership to lead our group management towards a new stage."

Comment from Shinji Sashida

"As I take on the role of President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions, I am acutely aware of the immense responsibility that it entails, especially as the market for semiconductors continues to grow as a critical resource. Throughout its history, Sony's semiconductor business has relentlessly pursued the creation of new experiential value for users through its devices. Going forward, I intend to work together with our employees around the world under this new management structure, so that we can deliver new Kando to even more people."

