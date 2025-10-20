Changes to Stegra's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Board Director Shaun Kingsbury is appointed new Chairman of the Board replacing Harald Mix. Mix has decided to step down as Chairman but will continue as an active member of the Board. Aidan de Brunner and Emmanuel Rodriguez are nominated new Board Directors as Board Directors Annica Bresky and Susanna Campbell have decided to leave the Board.

"As the newly nominated Chairman, I welcome Aidan de Brunner and Emmanuel Rodriguez to the Board. Both brings deep expertise and strong track records of execution; Aidan de Brunner with extensive financial and investment experience in capital-intensive and internationally active companies, and Emmanuel Rodriguez with more than 25 years of experience across the steel, energy, and industrial sectors. Having them on the Board will further strengthen Stegra as we continue to advance the construction of the world's first large-scale green-steel plant in Boden," says Shaun Kingsbury, Chairman of the Board of Stegra and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Just Climate.

"I would also like to thank our co-founder Harald Mix for his leadership as Chairman over the past five years. I look forward to continuing our close collaboration, where Mix will continue to contribute his valuable expertise as a Board Director," says Kingsbury.

Following a decision by the general meeting, Stegra's Board will consist of Aidan de Brunner, Pierre Etienne Franc, Henrik Henriksson, Klas Johansson, Shaun Kingsbury (Chairman), Carl-Erik Lagercrantz, Matthew Lim, Harald Mix and Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Annica Bresky and Susanna Campbell recently informed the nomination committee of their intention to step down as Board Directors, with the view that Stegra's Board at its current stage needs a new set of competencies. Following that a search was initiated.

"On behalf of the Board, I also want to thank Annica Bresky and Susanna Campbell for their dedicated service and contributions," says Kingsbury.

Aidan de Brunner brings significant board, management, investment and advisory experience gained over 25 years across a range of companies and countries. His current appointments include Thames Water, the largest water company in the UK, and Videndum a UK listed provider of premium branded product to the content creation market. Recent other appointments include London Southend Airport and the McLaren Group. A British and Irish national, he holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bristol, an MSc in International Development from the School of Oriental and African Studies, is an ACA qualified accountant and a CFA Charterholder with a Certificate in ESG Investing.

Emmanuel Rodriguez brings more than 25 years of international experience across the steel, energy, and industrial sectors. He has led major initiatives in decarbonization, circular economy, and innovation, most recently as Vice President and Head of Decarbonization Partnerships at ArcelorMittal. Rodriguez has also served on several industrial boards and co-founded Alliance Green Services, a sustainability-focused industrial services company. A French national, Rodriguez holds master's degrees in Physics from ESPCI Paris-PSL and in Finance & Economics from IFP School, with additional studies at Texas A&M University.

For more information, contact: Karin Hallstan, Head of Communications, Stegra at [email protected] or +46 76 842 81 04

