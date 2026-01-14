ChangeUp Releases New Book,The Brand Vortex, by Co-Founder Bill Chidley

In The Brand Vortex, Chidley challenges traditional branding models built on messaging, positioning, and rational decision-making. Drawing from behavioral science, psychology, and decades of real-world practice, he presents a new way to think about brand as a dynamic system of forces that shape how people perceive, decide, and act, often before they are consciously aware of it.

"At a time when consumers are overwhelmed by choice and numb to marketing noise, brands don't win by saying more," said Chidley. "They win by feeling right. The Brand Vortex is about designing brands that pull people in instinctively. Brands that become the obvious choice."

The book covers:

A new behavioral framework for understanding how brands influence choice.

The four gravitational brand types and how each creates pull.

How psychology and neuroscience shape brand perception and loyalty.

The role of design and experience in reinforcing brand gravity.

Practical guidance for aligning brand strategy and execution.

"Bill's creative thinking is unique in the world and it captures what we see every day in our work," said Lee Carpenter, CEO of ChangeUp. "The strongest brands don't rely on campaigns to stay relevant. They earn trust through clarity and consistency with cohesive brand systems and physical experiences. The Brand Vortex gives leaders a practical model for building brands that customers don't just recognize – they return to."

The Brand Vortex bridges the gap between brand theory and execution – showing how gravitational brands come to life through design, retail environments, customer experience, and behavior-driven strategy.

The Brand Vortex: The Guide to Branding with Gravitational Pull is now available.

About the Author

Bill Chidley is Executive Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of ChangeUp. His broad experience includes helping Fortune 100 clients succeed as both a strategy and design leader. Bill works with clients to develop new retail concepts and integrate d igital and mobile experiences, using insights-driven strategy and creativity.

About ChangeUp

ChangeUp is an award-winning retail design and brand strategy agency designing for the moments where brands and customers meet. We develop brand-led experiences that create change for businesses through strategy, brand design, store design, and architecture. We've partnered with clients including Chick-fil-A, Bath & Body Works, Kia, The Vitamin Shoppe, bp, and Inspire Brands. Learn more at www.changeupinc.com.

