CHANGEUP WELCOMES GLOBAL SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY ENDEAVOR AS FORMAL ADVISOR

ChangeUp was founded in 2016 by Tim Kring and Robert Soderstrom. It is the only donation solution certified by Salesforce Commerce Cloud in the United States and its technology powers the Mastercard Donate mobile app.

The partnership between ChangeUp and Endeavor will enable ChangeUp to further expand its donation capabilities into the entertainment and sports sectors.

"We're thrilled to work with our long-time friends at Endeavor as we activate micro-donations for gaming, music, and sports to help talent and brands align powerfully with the causes they support," said Robert Soderstrom, Founder & CEO of ChangeUp.

"As a longtime client of Endeavor's WME talent agency, I am thrilled to be extending this partnership into the micro-donation space with ChangeUp. Endeavor brings a depth of knowledge, reach and influence with so many leading platforms and brands who will benefit from our software," said Tim Kring, Co-Founder of ChangeUp.

"For many of our partners and clients, doing good is not a nice to have, it's a must have. Tim and Bob have built powerful technology that aligns talent and brands with their audiences in innovative ways, and we look forward to working with them to further their impactful mission," said Ben Enowitz, SVP, Corporate Development & Talent Ventures, Endeavor.

ChangeUp is an integrated donation software solution that empowers some of the world's largest brands, including Mastercard, Vans, The Honest Company, e.l.f. Cosmetics, KIND, PopSockets, and TaylorMade Golf to facilitate micro-donations to over 1.5M 501(c)3 nonprofits. The company's suite of technologies includes products for eCommerce, mobile, and social platforms that allow brands to invite their customers to join them in changing the world. For more information, visit www.changeupforcharity.com.

